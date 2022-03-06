Rhos on Sea plan sees street facing 9,000 more vehicles a day
People living on a residential road face seeing the number of vehicles on their street leap from 1,000 to 10,000 a day, under a proposed traffic plan.
Conwy council's £14m plan to improve Rhos on Sea's seafront includes a one-way system along part of the promenade.
Resident Peter Sutton said it would "devastate the neighbourhood" and 100 held a protest against it on Saturday.
The council said it would create more recreational spaces, similar to an earlier project in nearby Colwyn Bay.
Mr Sutton lives next to Cayley Promenade and said if the plan goes ahead "life will never be the same".
"It's really the question of noise, pollution, vibration and it completely alters the characteristic of this quiet residential road," said Mr Sutton.
Traffic along West Promenade flows in both directions but the plans, which will be discussed at a planning meeting on March 9, would see all northbound traffic diverted to Cayley Promenade.
A consultant report prepared for the council estimates traffic flow along the road will increase from 1,164 to 10,184 vehicles a day, including an extra 295 heavy good vehicles.
By contrast, West Promenade would see traffic cut by 95%.
The proposal would see the addition of a 13-foot wide shared space for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as plants, eating areas and shower facilities for people using the beach.
A similar widening was done in Colwyn Bay by rebuilding the seawall.
But the council's website said the seawall at Rhos on Sea did not need rebuilding and the one-way system "represents a practical compromise".
The council said it provided the "best overall benefits for the widest cross-section of the community, for now, and for the future".
The plans also mean uncertainty for two "outdated" refreshment kiosks at either end of the promenade, which face being removed.
The council said a business case had been submitted for their replacement.
But Mike Matta, the manager at The Coffee Pot said the proposals were "very worrying".
He added: "It's our livelihood. If they knock it down we don't know when they're going to rebuild it. What are we going to do in the meantime?"