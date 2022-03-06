Wrexham FC: When Wales became toast of West Hollywood
By Maxine Hughes
Journalist & filmmaker
- Published
It most definitely wasn't a "normal" evening on Friday in West Hollywood. There were more than 100 people at a venue popular among celebrities, and everyone was singing in Welsh, at the top of their lungs.
And if you asked me two years ago whether it was possible to fill a swanky cocktail bar in Los Angeles full of figures from sports, business and creative industries, to come together to celebrate Wales, I would have said 'no way'.
But then came Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
It was actor and comedian Humphrey Ker who had the idea to buy a football club, and he quickly persuaded Rob and Ryan to jump on board.
Humphrey searched far and wide for a club, until the three finally set their sights on Wrexham AFC.
These days, when any of the three are asked 'why Wrexham?' they always respond 'why not Wrexham?'
And it is this affirmative and ambitious attitude they share for the world's third oldest football club that has propelled Wrexham to increased success over the last 12 months, with play-offs now very much on the horizon.
They quickly brought on board Fleur Robinson as chief executive officer.
Fleur had helped take Burton Albion from non-league football to two seasons in the second tier championship.
And together, their ethos has been clear: to help grow the club at home and abroad, while protecting the deep cultural heritage of Wrexham.
What they perhaps didn't foresee is that the story would become much bigger than Wrexham, and would quickly extend to Wales and the Welsh language.
Rob and Ryan have become unofficial ambassadors to Wales, a role that Rob says he didn't expect, but is most definitely embracing.
"A year ago I don't think either of us would have guessed this would happen, but we fully accept the responsibility with great honour," he says.
The Welcome to Wrexham documentary team, who are unveiling a series on FX later this year, is capturing the entire journey.
When I recorded the promo to announce the show, it became very clear to me that both Rob and Ryan had a deep respect for the Welsh language.
They chose to include Welsh in the promo, and it was immediately noticeable to me when I first met the guys, that their investment in Welsh sport and culture is genuine.
Fast-forward a year, and my experience as a Welsh person living in the US has changed immensely.
A year ago I found myself constantly explaining where Wales is, and that Welsh is a different language, I am now often greeted by "oh Wales, as in Wrexham" when I first meet Americans.
Rob, particularly, has really thrown himself into being an honorary Welshman, and is consistently surprising the Welsh speaking community with his language skills.
"It's a really difficult language to learn," says Rob.
"But I hope to keep going and one day speak it fluently enough to be able to tell jokes in Welsh."
Every year, the Welsh government in North America holds events to celebrate St David's Day.
They are often held on the east coast, where there is a larger number of Welsh diaspora, so it was exciting to hear that this year, the government was to hold an event on Friday, 4 March, in Los Angeles.
It was billed as a "celebration of all things Welsh and Wrexham AFC" with the now very Welsh Rob McElhenney invited as the special guest.
The venue, The Pendry, secured by Efe Sokol, head of the Welsh government's Northeast region of North America, was suitably glamorous.
Guests walked the red carpet outside, to a beautifully decorated inside space complete with mannequins sporting the three Wrexham AFC kits, as Welsh musician Tom greeted them with traditional Welsh song.
The turnout was incredible.
Members of the creative industry in Hollywood, people from the world of sport, and Welsh expats from across America came together.
"The creative industry and sport are the two priorities for the Welsh government in North America, and it is so important that we can bring everyone together, make new connections, and make new relationships to help build the profile of Wales here and create more opportunities and jobs for Wales and Welsh people," said Eoghan O'Regan, deputy head of the Welsh government in the US.
The event was also an opportunity for Welsh language media to demonstrate that Wales can perform on a global stage, and that Wales is open for co-productions and partnerships.
I managed to catch up with S4C's newly appointed chief executive Sian Doyle, who flew in to attend the event.
Sian boasts extensive experience in the telecommunications and retail sectors in the UK and North America, and will be focused on catapulting S4C into the global media market, empowering talent in Wales, and bringing Welsh language to the world stage.
"It's so wonderful to be here," said Sian.
"There is genuine goodwill and warmth towards Wales and the Welsh language.
"It is such a great opportunity to bring Wales to Los Angeles, and Los Angeles to Wales, and to create really valuable partnerships for Wales," said Sian.
She addressed the audience along with Dr Zowie Hay, head of the Welsh government in North America, who spoke of how Wrexham AFC has played such an integral role in raising the profile of Wales and the Welsh language over the last year.
Wrexham AFC executive director Humphrey Ker also gave a small speech before introducing the man who most definitely stole the show, Rob McElhenney.
Prior to the event, many people had asked whether Rob would say something in Welsh, and Rob did not disappoint.
He began by addressing everyone in Welsh - as he had done when he first walked out and spoke in front of fans on the Racecourse stadium back in November.
After wishing everyone a good evening, and delivering a couple of lines, Rob switched to English and entertained the room with stories of Pennsylvania, Wrexham, and his realisation that "This is Wrexham" is now far bigger than he ever thought it would be.
"At one point I'm just in the middle of California, looking at the ocean enjoying my life, and the next I am right in the middle of Welsh culture," says Rob.
"And suddenly I realised that this is a far bigger movement, it's not just about football."
The room was very visibly moved by Rob's words, and the emotion was real and shared by all, Welsh or not, as he finished his speech by shouting "Cymru am byth!" before leading the crowd in Welsh song.
For me, it was a huge moment of personal pride.
My father's family is from Wrexham, so I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to be part of the Wrexham story in a small way, and to have got to know Rob and Ryan a little, and watch Rob get better in Welsh.
I remember growing up and experiencing those incidents that many of us have shared, on public transport or in a social setting, and hearing visitors to Wales say loudly that I was only speaking Welsh to my sister or friends so that they wouldn't understand.
I was so lucky to have grown up with a mother who, despite being English, instilled in me a pride and passion for the Welsh language, and encouraged my siblings and I to speak Welsh.
As I have moved through my career and became an international journalist living in the US, I made a firm decision to prioritise Welsh language broadcasting.
Some of the proudest moments of my career have been delivering the American story to S4C Newyddion, BBC Radio Cymru and online audiences.
As the Welsh language media, I believe, we should be pushing boundaries and creating headlines in Welsh.
Rob and Ryan have brought the Welsh language to the world and began to break down barriers.
When their documentary series Welcome to Wrexham comes out later this year, I doubt there will be a single person who hasn't heard of Wrexham and of Wales.
Rob's love of the country is real, and it is inspiring others to feel the same - and that was most certainly felt at the event on Friday night.
I sat down and chatted with Rob during a quiet moment, and for the first time, I was able to put a question to him entirely in Welsh:
"Rob, how is your Welsh language learning going?" I asked.
And without missing a beat, Rob responded in perfect Welsh: "I love the Welsh language, and I'm working on improving."
And I thought to myself, it won't surprise me if next year, Rob really is standing up here in front of everyone and telling jokes in Welsh.