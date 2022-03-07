Pontypridd: Assault victim suffers permanent injury, police say
- Published
A man has suffered a "significant and permanent injury" following an assault.
It happened in Pontypridd town centre in Rhondda Cynon Taf just after midnight on Saturday.
South Wales Police said it was witnessed by a "crowd of people" outside the Food 4 You restaurant at High Street and spilled on to the adjacent A4058.
Two men arrested in connection with the assault have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
