Ukraine conflict: Appeal raises almost £6.5m in Wales
- Published
Almost £6.5m has been raised in Wales, including £4m from the Welsh government, for people caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.
The money has been pledged to the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with 1.5 million people fleeing the country in days.
Meanwhile, up to 500 volunteers have been helping to ship a mountain of donated goods at warehouses in Wrexham.
Family of one volunteer has died in a bombing near the capital, Kyiv.
DEC Cymru chairwoman Melanie Simmonds said the money pledged was an "amazing show of support for people fleeing the conflict".
"I want to thank everyone who has donated to help us support them in their moment of greatest need," she said.
UK donations have topped £100m, with £25m from the UK government, said the DEC which brings together a number of UK aid charities including the British Red Cross, Save the Children and Oxfam.
Charities on the ground have urged people to show their support through cash donations rather by giving specific items, it said.
"As the conflict continues, we are seeing more and more people having to flee their homes to keep themselves safe," said Ms Simmonds.
"We're expecting the numbers crossing the border to keep increasing in the coming days."
The Polish Integration Support Centre in Wrexham has been collecting donated goods from as far away as London, the Isle of Man and Scotland following a Facebook appeal.
Director Anna Buckley said it was working with the Polish government at how to ship all the donations to the Ukrainian border - both by lorry and possibly via air freight.
"We have Russians who came to help us, Ukrainians who came to help us, so everyone together," she said.