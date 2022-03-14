Newport: One guilty of stab murder in Gucci bag attack
An 18-year-old has been found guilty of murder after a man was stabbed with a hunting knife for his designer Gucci bag.
Ryan O'Connor, 26, was stabbed in the heart and lungs in the attack on Balfe Road, Newport, last June.
Joseph Jeremy, 18, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Newport Crown Court.
The jury is still deliberating on the verdicts of four other men, who were also accused of murdering Mr O'Connor.
Lewis Aquilina, 20, Ethan Strickland, 19, Kyle Rasis, 18, from Cardiff and Elliot Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, are also on trial.
Each of them deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.