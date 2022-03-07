Wrexham: Tribute paid to 'devoted' husband hit by car in Johnstown
- Published
The family of the man who died after being hit by a car in Johnstown, Wrexham, have paid tribute to him.
George Ian Stevenson, 86, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital following the incident on Wednesday, but died on Thursday.
"Ian, as he was known by his friends and family was a much devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather," his family said.
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.
It happened around 19:30 GMT on 2 March and involved a red-coloured Citroen C2.
The 40-year-old driver of the Citroen was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Mr Stevenson was retired and had worked in a number of roles throughout his life. His family said he continued to work into his 80s.
"Ian was originally from Whitehurst, but had lived in Johnstown, Wrexham for 20 years. He met his wife Sylvia in Pentre Primary school," his family said.
"Ian was a very hard working, caring, and peaceful person, who loved his family life, and always looked forward to spending quality time with them. He was very active in the motorcycle scene where he spent many years marshalling at the TT races on the Isle of Man."
The family said they were devastated by their sudden loss, adding Ian will be truly missed by all.
They thanked members of public for their support when the incident took place and for their ongoing support.
North Wales Police said anybody who can assist with the ongoing investigation should contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit.