Welsh Water named as source of Anglesey river pollution

Image source, @MW1CFN_radio
Image caption,
Oil pollution remains downstream of Llangefni Industrial Estate

A fuel tank at a Welsh Water water pumping station has polluted a section of the River Cefni on Anglesey.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said oil absorbent booms have been placed in the river to prevent the oil pollution spreading further.

The oil pollution was found downstream of Llangefni Industrial Estate at the end of last week.

NRW said the pollution was not currently affecting the nearby Cors Ddyga RSPB Reserve.

Image source, @MW1CFN_radio
Image caption,
The pollution was found downstream of Llangefni Industrial Estate

Oil pollution and diesel odour remained downstream of Llangefni, Anglesey and where the river flows alongside Lon Las Cefni.

"The sheen has dispersed by the time it reaches the A5 / A55 crossings," NRW said

An update is expected from Welsh Water on the extent of ground contamination under their pumping station.

RSPB and Welsh Water have been asked to comment.

