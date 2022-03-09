Hundreds join Swansea women's roller-skating group
By Ashleigh Crowter and Zola Hargreaves
BBC Wales Live
- Published
A women's and non-binary roller-skating group has had hundreds of people sign up since it was formed in lockdown.
PhD student Jess Mead felt she didn't fit in when she went to her local skate park in Swansea.
So she set up a Facebook group asking if there were women or non-binary people interested in roller-skating in a more supportive environment.
About 10 people initially attended, but indoor sessions at a sports hall have since become oversubscribed.
Hotel receptionist Maria Williams admitted to being a "bit wobbly" since getting back to her childhood hobby.
"With all this stuff going on in the world, it kind of just brings me back to my sister and I playing on the streets with our roller skates - a carefree time," she said.
'They've loved having the space'
Jess said she "just didn't feel comfortable" when attending a skate park which was mainly made up of men and teenage boys.
"Quite often it was skateboards and scooters and very fast-paced and just not the vibe I was after," she said.
"I just thought maybe other women felt the same way as me."
Since setting up the sessions, she said someone often "comes up... to say how grateful they are".
"They've loved having the space," she said.
"We've had young women who have always wanted a pick up skating but haven't felt comfortable going straight into a skate park.
"We've had older members come here - 50 or 60-year-olds - who haven't skated since they were 20.
"Having them say they feel young again because they've got a space where they can do it… it's just made me feel great."
Non-binary postgraduate student Macy Quinn-Sears said the group had helped them make friends and feel part of a community after experiencing isolation in lockdown.
"I was guilty of becoming a proper recluse during the pandemic," Macy said.
"It's really hard to find those reasons to get out, especially if university is online and I can order my shopping online and I can even order my coffee online.
"Skating was initially a great thing to get me out of the house in the sunshine.
''But since joining this group it's done wonders for my weekly routine."
Macy added: "Mental health and exercise is so important, but it is really difficult to force yourself to do those things when you do them on your own.
"It's hard to go out for that walk when you know you're on your own or even just pick up a new hobby.
"But the group makes you feel included and people are looking out for you and they miss you when you're not there.
"And that's really the most important thing for me."
