Llanbedr: Powys primary school to shut despite objections
Despite 349 people objecting to the move, a village school will close.
Powys council's cabinet voted in favour of continuing the process of shutting Llanbedr Church in Wales primary school in the Vale of Grwyney, near Crickhowell.
It will save the local authority £39,000, with the closure set to happen at the end of August.
There are 52 pupils, who will have to move to other schools for the start of the new school year.
"This is a pivotal day for Powys County Council, and also for the communities we serve," said Llanbedr councillor John Morris.
"The recommendation is to close a successful, high achieving, happy and full school, based on a report using outdated evidence and an unproven assumption that its pupils will be better off elsewhere despite the fact they will be split up from their friends and siblings to attend schools as much as 15 miles further away."
He added that there was no "logical argument" to close "this treasure of a Powys school".
Education portfolio holder Phyl Davies said it was "a small school" and would struggle to deliver the curriculum based on the resources it has.
Other reasons for closure included low pupil numbers and saving the council money, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The school opened in 1728 and had been one of several rural primaries under threat of closure due to council plans to overhaul local education.
Last year, parents described how they "felt sick" about the plans and would take the council to court to save the village primary.