Neville Howard: Tributes to Cardiff Windrush singer
- Published
Singing Cardiff pensioner Neville Howard has died aged 94.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Howard, who could often be heard singing in shops, streets and parks across the city.
He arrived in the UK on his 18th birthday as part of the Windrush Generation and spoke about the racism he faced in 1947.
Friends said he had fought to break down all the barriers he faced.
In a BBC interview in 2020, Mr Howard described how he had to "learn to live" with racism he faced every day following his arrival.
"They thought, because my skin is black, I don't know anything," he said.
Black History Wales, which campaigns for a better understanding of black history in Wales, said it was "deeply saddened" by Mr Howard's death.
They said his "legendary voice" had been likened to the baritone of Paul Robeson.
"Mr Howard, you made our hearts sing and you fought to break down all of the barriers you faced," Black History Wales and Windrush Cymru Elders said.
RIP Neville Howard, and thank you for the gift of your song.— St David's Cardiff (@StDavidsCardiff) March 7, 2022
We wanted to share this footage from the St David’s archive. Filmed right here in July 2019, this is how we will always remember Neville. pic.twitter.com/HWKVxuTVj2
Many Cardiff people took to social media following the news of his death to share stories of how they had been moved by Mr Howard's singing around the city.
The St David's shopping centre in Cardiff shared a video of Mr Howard singing in 2019, adding: "Thank you for the gift of your song."
"Rest in perfect peace and power Neville Howard," said general secretary of Wales TUC Shavanah Taj.
"Whenever we saw Neville sat on a bench in St David's arcade or Roath Park, our kids would insist on stopping to listen to you sing, give you a thumb's up and cheer you on.
"Neville always smiled, with that twinkle in the eye."