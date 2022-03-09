Treforest: Boy robbed at knifepoint walking home from school
A schoolboy has been robbed at knifepoint by two men as he walked home from school.
South Wales Police said the 17-year-old was approached at about 10:45 GMT on Monday 28 February.
One of the men had a 20cm (8in inch) carving knife, and the boy was forced to hand over £120.
He was on a footpath off the B4595 road, near picnic benches and a statue of Sir Tom Jones, in the singer's home town of Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Police are looking for two black men, in their early 20s. They headed off in the direction of Tonteg.
They were wearing snoods over their faces, black baseball hats on their heads, hoods pulled over the hats and black tracksuit bottoms.