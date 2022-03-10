Urdd Eisteddfod: Denbighshire shake-up after Covid disruption
By Iolo Cheung
BBC News
- Published
Free tickets, a reunion for former members, and a promise to give a "stage for all" are among the changes made for the Urdd Eisteddfod this year.
Europe's largest travelling youth festival will pitch up in Denbighshire in May, as crowds return to the event for the first time in three years.
The literature, music and performing arts event usually attracts about 100,000 visitors.
However, a limited, virtual competition was held due to Covid in 2020 and 2021.
Organisers said they are looking forward to a "festival to remember" on the outskirts of Denbigh this year as children, parents, schools and youth groups prepare for a return to the traditional format.
Pupils from Christchurch County Primary School in Rhyl are already busy preparing, having entered the recitation group and can actol (Welsh for singing with actions) competitions this year.
'All sorts of opportunities'
"We do recognise here, in an English medium school, how important it is to promote the Welsh language and the Welsh culture, and the Urdd Eisteddfod is a huge part of that," said headteacher Bethan Lindquist.
"It provides all sorts of opportunities for our pupils. It's very important for us to give our children the opportunity to experience those activities and experience the Welsh culture as well."
For pupils who have never experienced Eisteddfod competition before, the opportunity to take part in a festival on their doorstep won't be one to miss.
"I'm pretty excited because I've never done anything like this before. I've been on stage before, but not in an Eisteddfod," said Gracie.
The event this year, held at a site near Denbigh between 30 May and 4 June, comes as the Urdd celebrates its centenary year as an organisation.
That prompted an announcement in December that entry to the festival would be free this year, following £527,000 in funding from the Welsh government.
"Visiting the Eisteddfod is a great way to speak Welsh and hear the language spoken widely, with activities for everyone, whether you're a fluent Welsh speaker, a learner or you're just interested in the language and culture," said Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles.
Other changes to this year's festival include a "stage for all" initiative, where competitors who come through the regional events will not have to face further preliminary rounds in Denbigh.
Instead, three pavilions will be set up rather than the usual one, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to perform on a main stage.
Despite hosting a virtual "Eisteddfod T" twice during the pandemic, the Urdd Eisteddfod's director Sian Eirian said she could not wait for competitors to return in person.
"From competitors to teachers, trainers, volunteers to supporters and stallholders, there's no doubt that we've all been longing for the Eisteddfod and it's cultural delights," she said.
"I'd like to thank all the volunteers, judges, teachers, trainers and staff that have given their time to ensure that the local and regional Eisteddfodau are able to go ahead this spring."
She said this year's event "marks the halfway point in our centenary year celebrations, and I'm sure it will be a festival to remember - with the dedication of all those involved in the preparations, it certainly deserves to be".