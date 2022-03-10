World War One: Graves of two soldiers killed in action identified
Two World War One soldiers who died in action and were buried unidentified now have names on their headstones, more than a century after their deaths.
2nd Lt Sam Hughes, from Flintshire, and CSM David Jones DCM, from Merthyr Tydfil, were killed on the same day during trench raids in 1917.
An investigation identified their graves, allowing them to be rededicated in a ceremony in France on Thursday.
They had been soldiers with 10th Battalion The Welsh Regiment.
Researcher Steve John identified 2nd Lt Hughes' final resting place and further study from the Military of Defences' War Detectives confirmed CMS Jones as being in the grave next to it.
Rosie Barron, who investigated the case, said: "It has been a privilege to organise this rededication service for 2Lt Hughes and CSM Jones. These men died on the same day and are likely to have known each other well."
The service at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Pont-du-Hem Military Cemetery was attended by serving soldiers of The Yorkshire Regiment and The Royal Welsh, and veterans of The Royal Welsh Association.
The Reverend Ben Norton described conducting the service as a "tremendous honour".
"Reading their names and hearing their stories brings home to me personally their stoic courage and love for their fellow men," he said.
The Western Mail reported on 29 November 1917 that CMS Jones was killed while searching for an officer and three men who were missing.
In October 1917, he was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for his "conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty during an attack".
2nd Lt Hughes lived in Wrexham before the war and joined The Welsh Regiment in January 1917. His only sibling was killed just two weeks after him and is commemorated on the Cambrai Memorial, in Louerval, France.