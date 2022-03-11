Logan Mwangi: Mother gave different reasons for injury, court hears
A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old son gave her friend three different explanations for his shoulder injury, Cardiff Crown Court has heard.
Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old youth all deny the murder of Logan Mwangi.
He was found dead in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend county, in July.
Rhiannon Hales said Ms Williamson told her he had been pushed down the stairs by the youth, had fallen on his own and that a woman told the youth to do it.
Ms Hales recounted an incident where Ms Williamson shouted at the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, warning him to "stay away from my babies".
Parents 'slightly on the strict side'
The witness described Logan's mother and Mr Cole as parents "slightly on the strict side".
When asked about the youth's behaviour, she agreed with her statement given on 4 August that she described him as "sitting, laughing" at the television.
Ms Hales went on to tell the court about the morning of 31 July, when Logan's body was found.
The witness told the court she went to look for Logan after receiving a call at about 06:00 BST from his mother.
Once the news came that he could not be saved, she said Ms Williamson was "devastated".
"She was like any mother would be... she was crying and trying to run to the hospital. Multiple times we would have to calm her."
Ms Hales and Logan's mother went to the hospital, and afterwards John Cole hugged his partner.
'Stop butting heads'
The witness was also asked about the relationship between Angharad Williamson and Logan, saying she was a "very protective mother" and would "give the teachers a hard time".
She said that Ms Williamson would tell her Mr Cole and Logan would "wind each other up".
"She would have to sit them down and tell them to stop butting heads."
The five-year-old would speak fondly of Mr Cole and was proud of him as a "dad", she added.
Ms Williamson and the teenager deny both murder and perverting the course of justice, while Mr Cole denies murder but admits the second charge.
Mr Cole and his partner face a third charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues.