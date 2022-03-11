Merthyr Tydfil YMCA: Road shut as building at risk of collapse
A road in Merthyr Tydfil is shut because a Grade ll listed building is at risk of collapsing.
The huge YMCA building on the A4102 Pontmorlais West has been closed by South Wales Police.
The 1911 building, designed by architect Sir Percy Thomas, once housed boxing champion Eddie Thomas's gym.
It has been regarded as at-risk for nearly 40 years, and was on the market in 2011 for £99,000.
Councillor Andrew Barry said he was concerned about the state of the building.
He said: "They've been there all day and looking at it. It has caused traffic mayhem throughout the town.
"On a Friday afternoon it couldn't have been a worse time."
A spokesperson from Merthyr council said: "Due to urgent structural work required on the YMCA building in Pontmorlais, the road running in front of the building, know as the A410 and Bolgoed Place will be closed until further notice."
Diversions have been set up.
The Victorian Society said the YMCA's distinctive four-storey terracotta facade had been part of the Merthyr skyline for more than 100 years, but the landmark has been in appalling condition for decades.
In 2011, the roof had eroded and the facade had crumbled.