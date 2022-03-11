BBC News

Merthyr Tydfil YMCA: Road shut as building at risk of collapse

Published
Image source, Andrew Barry
Image caption,
The Victorian Society previously estimated it could cost £1m to refurbish the building.

A road in Merthyr Tydfil is shut because a Grade ll listed building is at risk of collapsing.

The huge YMCA building on the A4102 Pontmorlais West has been closed by South Wales Police.

The 1911 building, designed by architect Sir Percy Thomas, once housed boxing champion Eddie Thomas's gym.

It has been regarded as at-risk for nearly 40 years, and was on the market in 2011 for £99,000.

Image source, Andrew Barry
Image caption,
Traffic is being diverted away from the YMCA building in Merthyr

Councillor Andrew Barry said he was concerned about the state of the building.

He said: "They've been there all day and looking at it. It has caused traffic mayhem throughout the town.

Image source, Victorian Society
Image caption,
The building, which also used to be a dance hall, was visited by Edward Vlll in 1936

"On a Friday afternoon it couldn't have been a worse time."

A spokesperson from Merthyr council said: "Due to urgent structural work required on the YMCA building in Pontmorlais, the road running in front of the building, know as the A410 and Bolgoed Place will be closed until further notice."

Diversions have been set up.

The Victorian Society said the YMCA's distinctive four-storey terracotta facade had been part of the Merthyr skyline for more than 100 years, but the landmark has been in appalling condition for decades.

In 2011, the roof had eroded and the facade had crumbled.

More on this story

Related Topics