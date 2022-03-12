Keir Starmer: Welsh Labour doing things 'differently and better'
- Published
Welsh government has shown how things "could be done differently and better" across the UK, the leader of the Labour party has said.
Sir Keir Starmer said he would like "to replicate what we see in Wales right across the UK".
He also paid tribute to Welsh soldiers currently stationed in Estonia amid the Russian-Ukraine war.
Sir Keir was speaking ahead of his speech at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno this weekend.
"A Welsh Labour government is the living proof of what Labour in power looks like, how things can be done differently and better," Sir Kier said.
"You demonstrate daily the difference Labour really makes. A blueprint for what Labour can do across the UK."
He said he now wants to "match that" to help "make a difference to millions of lives".
Regarding Ukraine, he said: "We must tackle the oligarchs here by going after their stolen wealth and assets.
"And while we're at it clean up our own politics, once and for all."
He added: "There is no justification for Putin's actions. They are an affront to the values of this country, this party and the international institutions, which we helped to build.
"Labour stands with the Ukrainian people."
First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously welcomed the UK government relaxing visa rules, but agreed with Sir Keir that more needs to be done to help refugees.
Sir Keir said he had just returned from Estonia where he had the opportunity to thank Nato forces, which included the Royal Tank Regiment and the Royal Welsh, for their work.
Both Sir Keir and Mr Drakeford will address the party faithful on the opening day of the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday.
Mr Drakeford will focus on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine in his speech, and will speak of the need to respond with "the greatest possible generosity".
He will highlight what he says is the "shamefully wide" gap between the UK Conservative government's words and its actions so far.
Boris Johnson has told Sky News the UK will be "generous" to those fleeing Ukraine and said an upcoming scheme will allow Britons to take Ukrainians into their homes.