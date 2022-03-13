Clydach man, 68, in hospital after serious assault
A man is being treated in hospital for "serious facial injuries" following an assault, and an extensive search is under way for the suspect.
The 68-year-old was attacked in Clydach, Swansea, on Saturday at about 17:30 GMT.
South Wales Police said his condition was now stable.
Officers are searching for a 37-year-old man, who is known to the victim, and anyone with information has been urged to contact the force.
The attacker has been described as 5ft 10in tall with a slim build, a colourful sleeve tattoo on his left forearm, mousy coloured hair that has been dreadlocked and an "unkempt" ginger beard.
At the time of the incident, he is believed to have been wearing a white chequered shirt, beige or green trousers and boots.
Ch Insp Stuart Johnson urged the public to avoid making any approaches if they spot him.
He assured the public that, while there is an increased police presence in the area, there is no specific threat to people in the community.