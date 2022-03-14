Cost of living: Parents to get £100 for PE kits
Parents in Wales who are struggling with their bills are to be offered one-off payments of £100 for their children's school PE kits.
The Welsh government says it is in response to the UK's deepening cost of living crisis.
Pupils in all school years who receive free school meals can apply for the benefit from the summer of 2022.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles says household budgets are "under significant pressure".
"Many parents will be worried about how they can afford the things their children need for school," said Mr Miles. "This extra payment will help cover other costs, such as PE kits, school shoes and other equipment, helping household budgets go a little bit further."
The Pupil Development Grant (PDG) will pay for the scheme.
'Imagine what we could do'
The announcement follows the Welsh Labour conference over the weekend, which was attended by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
He called the Welsh government "a blueprint for what Labour can do across the UK".
He said: "Imagine what we could do if we had this Welsh government working together with a Labour government in Westminster - what a change we could make and what a difference we could bring to millions of lives.
The Welsh Tories called the party "anti-aspiration, anti-jobs and anti-opportunity".
In November 2021 the government promised free school meals within three years in a co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru.
It has now been confirmed that eligible households will get the benefit through the Easter, Whitsun and summer holidays at a cost of £21.4m.
