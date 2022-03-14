BBC News

Emiliano Sala: Fatal flight organiser previously investigated

Published
Related Topics
Image source, AFP
Image caption,
Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City before the crash

The man who arranged a flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala had been investigated for illegal public transport flights, an inquest heard.

A historical inquiry into David Henderson was undertaken years before the fatal accident in 2019.

But Civil Aviation Authority investigator Stephen Hunt said there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died when their plane crashed in the English Channel in 2019.

Dorset Coroner's Court was told Henderson was not monitored following the initial investigation.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
David Henderson is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence

Henderson is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for aviation offences relating to the arranging of the fateful flight.

He arranged for Mr Ibbotson to take the footballer from Cardiff to Nantes and back again, when the plane crashed into the English Channel in January 2019 en route to Cardiff.

The inquest jury had previously heard Sala's blood had 58% carbon monoxide blood saturation. A pathologist called that "severe poisoning".

The 28 year old had been flying to Wales from France to join Cardiff City from Nantes.

Image source, AAIB
Image caption,
The wreckage of the plane was found a month after the crash

Explaining how carbon monoxide could have entered the Piper Malibu's cabin, Brian McDermid, who works for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, previously told the jury it most likely came from exhaust gases seeping into the cabin through a heating system.

Mr McDermid said it have been the result of pressure testing not being done on the plane's exhaust system.

But he said there was no legal requirement for such tests, adding that during its last maintenance check "there was no evidence to suggest that the aircraft was not serviceable or fit to do that flight".

The inquest in Bournemouth continues.

More on this story

Related Topics