Newport: Second man guilty of Gucci bag murder
- Published
A second man has been found guilty of the murder of a man who was stabbed to death and robbed of his designer Gucci bag in Newport.
Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Newport Crown Court.
He was one of several involved in the death of Ryan O'Connor, 26, last June.
On Monday, Joseph Jeremy, 18, was found guilty of murder and Kyle Raisis, 18, of manslaughter.
Both men were also convicted of robbery.
Ethan Strickland, 19, had previously been found guilty of robbery, but was cleared of murder and manslaughter.
Elliot Fiteni, 20, was cleared of murder, manslaughter and robbery.