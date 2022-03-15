Swansea tidal lagoon: 'Significant' steps for £1.7bn project
Plans for a £1.7bn renewable energy project, including a tidal lagoon, have made "significant" progress according to Swansea council.
Agreement has been reached between the local authority and Bridgend company DST Innovations to use a plot of land.
The Blue Eden project is expected to begin with the production of batteries for the renewable energy sector.
Council owned land in the SA1 area of the city will be used for this first phase.
The project, which is set to begin construction next year, will also feature a centre to showcase the high-tech battery technology, called Batri, that DST has developed in Bridgend.
There will also be a large charging area for eclectic vehicles, powered by solar energy, that will be open to the public.
The plans also include waterside housing and a data centre run on renewable energy.
Leader of Swansea Council, Rob Stewart, said he was "delighted" that progress had been made so quickly.
He said it will create hundreds of highly skilled jobs and set Swansea "at the forefront of global renewable energy innovation."
The overall Blue Eden project is designed in three phases and has promised 2,500 permanent jobs.