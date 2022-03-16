Tomasz Waga: £10k reward for men wanted in Cardiff murder probe
A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered to find two men wanted in connection with the death of a man whose body was found by a dog walker.
Crimestoppers has appealed for information which leads to the arrests of Artan Pallucci, 29, and Elidon Elezi, 22, over Tomasz Waga's death.
Mr Waga, 23, was found dead in the Penylan area of Cardiff in January 2021.
Four men have been charged with his murder.
Mr Waga was found on 28 January last year on Westville Road, Penylan, and is believed to have travelled from Dagenham to Newport Road in Cardiff that day.
Mr Pallucci's last known address was in Cathays, Cardiff, while Mr Elezi was last known to be living in East Finchley, London.
Crimestoppers is also looking to find a silver Mercedes C200 as part of the investigation.
Mick Duthie, from the charity, said: "We are appealing to anyone with information about these wanted individuals and the silver Mercedes C200 vehicle to come forward and speak to our charity, 100% anonymously, as soon as possible.
"We would like to see justice for Tomasz' loved ones."