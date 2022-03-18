Cardiff University: Students want 'graduation they deserve'
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales education and family correspondent
- Published
A petition calling for Cardiff University students to get "the graduation they deserve" has so far secured more than 4,000 signatures.
Ceremonies are being held in the Principality Stadium on three subsequent days in July.
But many students are unhappy at arrangements which mean they will not get to "cross the stage" one at a time.
Cardiff University says it is "reflecting on feedback" before finalising the format.
Third year Daisy Olyett is graduating from Cardiff University this summer, along with the class of 2020 and 2021 who couldn't have a ceremony until now because of Covid.
She said being told students' names would not be read out individually was "shocking".
"We are really upset and angry because we've been waiting so long to have a graduation ceremony.
"Lots of people especially in my school were having family fly over and now they're not even going to have their name read out," she said.
Daisy's mother Kim, from Ludlow in Shropshire, said the Principality Stadium was a "fantastic venue" but they "might not be able to pick her out from the crowd".
"You don't really ever get a moment when you're there purely for your child in the spotlight and to be able to celebrate with them.
"That's taken that away from us as parents," she said.
'Deserved recognition'
Molly Govus, 21, who finished her English language and literature degree last year set up the petition.
"I think everyone wants their moment, when you start at university they sell you the moment of wearing your cap and gown, crossing the stage, smiling at your parents and closing off a chapter of your life."
She said healthcare students who had been "on the frontline of Covid" deserved recognition.
The current arrangements for the ceremonies "isn't exactly what we were sold at the beginning", she added.
Cardiff University said there had been a "huge logistical challenge" particularly in view of the scale of student numbers compared to some other institutions.
"It takes at least one hour to read around 350 names; but each Cardiff ceremony will host thousands of graduates," pro vice-chancellor Claire Morgan said in a statement.
She added: "We are however actively looking for ways to incorporate a personal element for each graduate over the course of the day, to ensure there is time for personal recognition and celebration."
What are other universities doing?
For two years, students missed out on the chance to don a cap and gown and collect their certificates.
But now that Covid restrictions allow, universities are holding ceremonies for three sets of graduates.
The University of South Wales is running 23 ceremonies overall for students who graduated in 2020 and 2021, beginning this week at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.
Celebrations for 2022 graduates will be held in July.
Victoria Gibson, 32, from Blaenavon, was joined by family to celebrate completing her Learning Disability Nursing degree last year.
"My daughter's with me, my mum and my nan so all of us are here and it's been really nice because they've seen how much I've had to work and how difficult it's been."
She said eventually having a graduation ceremony was "really lovely".
Nicola Davies, 32, from Bridgend, was a hairdresser for 15 years before finishing a midwifery degree in 2021.
"It's nice to have the cap and gown on, after three years of hard work you do feel like this is the final step into feeling, 'yes I've done it'."
Organising this year's ceremonies was "more difficult than usual", said Aberystwyth University pro-vice chancellor Prof Anwen Jones.
"We are moving from eight ceremonies over seven days to 16 ceremonies so it's doubling."