Aamir Siddiqi: Reward for arrest of man wanted over murder
- Published
A £5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Wales' most wanted man.
Aamir Siddiqi, who was 17, died at his home on Ninian Road, Roath, after suffering multiple stab wounds.
While two men have been convicted of murder, police still want to find Mohammed Ali Ege - described as one of Europe's most wanted men.
The 44-year-old fled to India and was arrested in 2013, but escaped custody in 2017 when awaiting extradition.
Charity Crimestoppers has launched the new appeal for information that will help South Wales Police arrest him, or bring him back to the UK if he is still abroad.
Two hitmen - Jason Richards, who was 38, and Ben Hope, who was 39, when they went on trial in 2013 - were paid £1,000 each to carry out a killing.
They were both sentenced to 40 years, with their trial hearing they were "staggeringly incompetent" and murdered the innocent student Aamir Siddiqi after targeting the wrong house.
"We would like to help bring an end to this very long ordeal for Aamir's family," said Crimestoppers' national manager for Wales, Hayley Fry.