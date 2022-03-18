Ukraine: 10,000 in Wales offer homes to refugees
- Published
More than 10,000 people in Wales have expressed interest in housing Ukrainian refugees, the Welsh Secretary has said.
Simon Hart said 10,236 people had registered their interest in the Homes for Ukraine scheme as of Thursday.
Mr Hart said the response had been "remarkable".
First Minister Mark Drakeford previously said the Welsh government would support at least 1,000 refugees from Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
After criticism of its response the refugee crisis, the UK government opened its new scheme on Monday, which gives sponsor households £350 per month to house someone fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Mr Hart said 147,500 people in the UK had registered their interest in the scheme.
Mr Drakeford has also announced Ukrainian refugees can travel on Transport for Wales services for six months.
More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February.
On Thursday, a theatre where civilians were sheltering was bombed in the city of Mariupol, while a series of explosions were heard in Lviv in the west of the country on Friday morning.
Mr Hart said: "Wales has a long and proud history of supporting refugees and the response of people across the country to help those fleeing the invasion of Ukraine has been remarkable."
He added people across Wales were showing "extraordinary generosity towards those facing the most appalling and difficult circumstances".