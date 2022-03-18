Logan Mwangi trial: Murder-accused mum cried after arrest
A mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son cried and shouted she had done "nothing wrong" when she was arrested, a court has heard.
A jury at Cardiff Crown Court was shown footage of Angharad Williamson, 30, being arrested on suspicion of murdering her son Logan Mwangi.
Footage of John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also played in court.
All three defendants deny murdering Logan, who died in July 2021.
In the police bodycam footage, from the day after Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore, Ms Williamson was heard saying: "I just lost my son and now you're arresting me.
"What happened to him? What happened to my son?
Before she is taken into the police car she said: "I haven't done anything wrong, I haven't done anything. I asked for you help and you're blaming me."
After the car drove away, the officer's camera continued to record, with Ms Williamson heard saying: "I just lost my son. It's tearing my heart up. We need to find out what happened to Logan."
Footage of Mr Cole, Logan's step-dad, being arrested showed him looking upset and shocked after his arrest.
Body cam footage of the youth being arrested shows him initially swearing at officers, before sitting down and asking why he was being taken into custody.
All three deny murder. They are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing blood-stained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.
Ms Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice, while Mr Cole has admitted the charge.
The trial continues.