Fire crews tackle blaze at Rhymney recycling factory
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling factory.
Eight appliances were sent to Heads of Valley Industrial Estate, Rhymney, Caerphilly county, shortly after 01:30 GMT, along with three aerial platforms and two water bowsers.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received 96 calls from the public about the blaze.
Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed. Four fire engines remain at the scene.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.