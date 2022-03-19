Wrexham fly-tipping: Rules delay use of mobile cameras
- Published
Mobile cameras bought to catch and fine fly-tippers have not been used despite approval being given a year ago.
Wrexham councillors agreed to take action in February 2021 following a spike in fly-tipping across the area.
But the cameras did not arrive until August due to supply issues during the pandemic.
And officials have partly blamed the continued hold-up on complying with rules surrounding the use of covert surveillance methods.
Anyone found responsible for fly-tipping in the county borough can be issued with a fine of up to £400, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Joanne Rodgers, the council's enforcement services coordinator, said assessments on best places to place the cameras had been carried out.
"We have to bear in mind any RIPA [Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act] requirements if we happen to use covert cameras as well, so it's not just as easy as placing a camera and there is a quite a lot of process to consider," she said.
A total of 24 fixed penalty notices were issued for littering and fly-tipping in Wrexham last year, according to figures shared with the council's homes and environment scrutiny committee.
More than £3,000 in fines have been issued, with 19 cases awaiting a court date and 12 investigations still ongoing.
Rachel Penman, head of service strategy for the authority's environment department, said signs had been used to warn off fly-tippers in some locations, preventing the need for cameras.
"Ultimately, what we look to achieve is that we deter people from fly-tipping, rather than we catch them," she said.