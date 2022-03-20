Lake Bala: Calls for accessible cycle path to keep riders safe
By Llyr Edwards
BBC Wales news
- Published
There are calls to create a cycle track around a lake that is suitable for bikes for disabled riders.
Th current cycle track runs with the A494 alongside Llyn Tegid from Bala, Gwynedd, for three miles towards Llanuwchllyn.
Mel Williams used the cycle track regularly on her recumbent bike, a trike adapted for disabled riders.
She said the cycle track was all important for her to be able to go out and enjoy life.
"I live with an ultra-rare bone condition called hypophosphatasia, this causes me to have immobility problems, soft bones, weak muscles, this sort of stuff," she said.
"I was pretty gutted when I couldn't ride an ordinary bike anymore. But now I've been upgraded and I have an electric recumbent bike and it's just wonderful being able to get out with friends."
How important is the cycle path?
"It makes a hell of a difference," said Mel, adding she feels much safer when using a cycling track.
However, after around three miles on the cycle track there is then a brake in the path, and people have to use the main A494 road to continue, where there is a dangerous bend called the Wern Goch Bend.
The cycle track continues on a dirt track after the Urdd Centre at Glanllyn towards Llanuwchllyn.
From Llanuwchllyn back to Bala on the other side of Llyn Tegid cyclists go on the narrow B4403 country road which is very busy in summer with tourist traffic.
Now there are calls to establish a proper cycle path around Llyn Tegid, which Mel thinks would be popular with locals and tourists.
Aled Williams, from Bala Cycling Club, also wants to see a cycle path around the lake. He said it could be very dangerous at times to go around the lake at the moment.
Mr Williams added: "It can be quite intimidating going round the lake because cars tend to not always give enough room and especially on the back roads of Bala.
"We just had these staycations it's been absolutely heaving in Bala and potentially was quite dangerous, especially if I'm taking the kids around on the bike.
"I don't feel particularly comfortable doing that."
A Gwynedd council spokesperson said: "As a council, we would be happy to discuss any potential schemes that could improve the general public's access to active travel.
"Whilst the council does not have specific land in the area concerned, we will shortly be consulting on active travel plans across the county, including the Bala area.
"We are aware that there are popular areas for walkers and cyclists in this area, although it is important to note that there are no public footpaths for which the council is responsible near the lake."