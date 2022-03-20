Firefighters tackle grass fires in Gwynedd and Flint
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large grass fire following callouts to several separate incidents.
They were alerted to the blaze at Mynydd Graig Goch, above Garndolbenmaen, near Porthmadog, Gwynedd, on Saturday at 14:40 GMT.
Crews are also tackling other fires at Glanamman, Carmarthenshire, and Pont-rhyd-y-groes and Lampeter, both in Ceredigion.
On Saturday, crews dealt with other incidents in Gwynedd and Flintshire.
Meanwhile, a large marshland blaze on the Wirral Peninsula could be seen by people on the other side of the Dee estuary in Flintshire on Saturday.
