Shotton murder trial: Jade Marsh strangled by husband, court told
- Published
A jealous husband stabbed his estranged wife before strangling her while her four children slept, a murder trial has been told.
Russell Marsh is accused of killing Jade Marsh, 27, at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, last August.
Mold Crown Court was told she had ended the relationship a week before she was found dead at the house in Chevrons Close.
The defendant denies murder and manslaughter.
Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, said Mr Marsh repeatedly told family and friends he could not be without his wife.
He had "fabricated" an excuse to leave his night job early on 26 August, said Mr Jones.
"The defendant discovered she had started a relationship with another man and seemingly shared a kiss with him at a party.
"Within a week of this she was dead," said Mr Jones.
"In the early hours of 26 August, when her children were in bed he attacked her, stabbing and slicing her with a knife before strangling her.
"Jade Marsh had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed to the face and body before being strangled. Despite her multiple horrific injuries the final cause of death was asphyxiation.
"He left her body on the bed covered with a pile of clothes and a blanket and secured the bedroom door with a dressing gown cord and drove his children to his parents' house in Saughall in Cheshire."
Mr Marsh handed himself in to police in Chester later that day, telling officers he had done "something bad" to his wife.
The trial continues.