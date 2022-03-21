Cardiff train tracks fall leaves man with life-changing injuries
- Published
A man suffered life-changing injuries after falling between the tracks and a train at Cardiff Central railway station.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by ambulance on Saturday.
It was after emergency services were called to reports of a person on the tracks at 17:49 GMT.
British Transport Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.
A GWR spokesman said the Port Talbot to Paddington train was heading into the station when the man fell and the incident was being investigated.
Transport for Wales announced on Saturday that some lines were blocked because of the fall.