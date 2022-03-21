Wrexham: Carer struck off over relationship with boy, 17
- Published
A children's home worker has been struck off after a relationship with a 17-year-old boy in her care.
Jade Fitzpatrick, 26, breached conduct rules at a home for two children in Wrexham.
A Social Care Wales hearing was told she spent time with him, visiting in his room at night with the door closed.
She was also seen with her legs draped over the boy, while she was wearing clothing described as inappropriate by another care worker.
Earlier this month the fitness to practise committee ruled that she had been sexually motivated.
It has now said that she had acted "deplorably," and found proven four serious misconduct charges. Ms Fitzpatrick did not participate in the hearing earlier this month.
'Likely sexually motivated'
Committee chair Lorna Savidge said Ms Fitzpatrick had failed to observe professional boundaries and to safeguard both herself and the young person.
"The inappropriate nature of the relationship is plain to see," she said.
She said the common thread of her conduct at a home owned by the Keys Group was secrecy, adding: "On the evidence, it is more likely than not her conduct was sexually motivated."
The hearing was told she changed her shifts to take the 17-year-old on a family visit, arranged an overnight trip to Thorpe Park theme park, engaged with him on social media, and took him out on her days off.
'Horrendous lies' denial
The relationship between the two came to light when a neighbour told her bosses that he had seen Ms Fitzpatrick and the youth kissing and hugging each other.
When interviewed by her boss and the police, she denied the allegations, calling them "horrendous lies".
No further police action was taken.
But her suspicious then-fiance Matthew Griffiths secretly put a recording device under his bed, capturing what sounded like two people having sex.
Mr Griffiths, who worked for a different care company, told a colleague that he thought he recognised the 17-year-old's accent.
He later admitted three charges, including lying to the police and his bosses about having made the recording.
A fourth charge of failing to safeguard the boy by not reporting his suspicions was found proved.
Mr Griffiths told the committee that he had learned from his mistake, was passionate about his work with young people, had undergone further training and there had been no further incidents since 2020.
"I have learned massively from this and it has caused me nothing but distress," he said.
The panel found that his fitness to practise was not currently impaired but issued a warning which will remain for three years.