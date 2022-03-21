Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel
By Mark Hutchings
BBC Radio 5 Live
- Published
Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine.
But one Sudanese man said he was told to buy a ticket to travel from Cardiff to Newport twice in three days.
The Welsh government said all refugees could access the offer within six months of being granted UK status.
It added: "People seeking sanctuary can claim free travel by showing rail staff their biometric residence permit (stating their refugee or humanitarian protection status) or a letter or email from the Home Office confirming that they have been granted one of these statuses.
"This includes Ukrainian nationals who have applied under any of the Ukrainian visa schemes."
When the scheme was announced last week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Transport for Wales providing free travel for all refugees is another action which shows Wales is a place of safety and sanctuary for those who need our help."
The man, who did not want to be named, regularly travels to Newport for college with his biometric card.
But he was wrongly told to buy a ticket twice in three days.
It is one of a number of reported examples since the scheme was introduced.
Transport for Wales said: "There is transport support available for people from all countries via an existing pilot scheme being run in conjunction with the Welsh Refugee Council and [the Cardiff-based charity] Oasis."