World Down's Syndrome Day: Support boxes for parents
- Published
Two mothers have started a project to help new parents of babies with Down's syndrome.
Laura Thomas and Lou Kennedy launched Seren Dwt, or Dinky Star, after they each had children with the condition.
Both felt they were discharged from hospital without the help and information they needed.
They have now presented boxes containing details of support groups and gifts to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in Cardiff.
The plan is to expand to health boards in south and west Wales over the coming weeks, and later to north Wales.
The scheme was launched today to mark World Down's Syndrome Day.
Ms Kennedy did not know her four-year-old daughter Mya had Down's syndrome until she was born.
"It was a little bit of a surprise," said the mother of two.
"We had very good care at [the Royal] Gwent Hospital postnatally, but we left hospital the day after she was born with a brown envelope with something that could only be described as looking like a bereavement leaflet."
She said she was left to discover more about the condition herself.
"It was quite a scary place to leave hospital with a lot of pre-conceived ideas of what having a child with Down's syndrome would be like," Ms Kennedy said.
"It was only through word of mouth that I found out about local groups and charities."
Now "whirlwind" Mya is in a nursery class at primary school in Caerphilly.
The youngster also kick-boxes, plays rugby and wants to be like her older brother.
"Pretty much everyone has the same experience of leaving hospital without a huge amount of information," Ms Kennedy said.
"And although family and friends are loving of your new child, you need that community of people who get it, who understand how you feel and these boxes will be the first contact for that community."
Ms Thomas, from Rhoose, in the Vale of Glamorgan, met Ms Kennedy over Facebook.
Her three-year-old son Arwel has Down's syndrome, and discovering it was "an overwhelming experience".
"Our lives had changed, and at that moment it was quite a scary place to be because we did not know where to turn to," Ms Thomas said.
Her memories of leaving hospital for home were similar to Ms Kennedy's.
"It was quite overwhelming being sent home with a brown paper envelope - it did not feel like a celebration, it felt almost like a bereavement, and not knowing where to turn to," explained Ms Thomas.
"It's definitely important to me that we change that story for future parents."
The boxes have been welcomed by staff at UHW.
Neonatal intensive care unit staff nurse Anna Griffiths said: "We think this is a really wonderful opportunity and we think that the vision Lou and Laura [have] is amazing and we were really on board with it when we heard about it.
"We think it's a unique thing that we are able to give to these families."
Ms Griffiths said it was important to be positive, to congratulate new parents and welcome the babies.
"Its a shift towards that," she added.