Facial recognition plan 'a hammer blow to privacy'
- Published
Innocent people could be placed on police watchlists under guidance for facial recognition systems, civil liberties groups warned.
Big Brother Watch called it "atrocious" and a hammer blow to privacy.
But the College of Policing said it would help catch some of the most dangerous offenders including terrorists.
On Tuesday, the College of Policing published a guide for their use for forces across Wales and England.
It is for officers and said the use of live facial recognition technology should be "legal and ethical".
Facial recognition cameras were used in a pilot by South Wales Police.
It trialled the system at sports matches, concerts and live events in 2017.
However, the Court of Appeal ruled in 2020 ruled its use breached privacy rights and broke equalities law.
In its new guide, the college said it can be used to find people who are missing and potentially at risk of harm.
Others include terrorists or stalkers who police have intelligence on.
Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo said: "We warned about mission creep with this Orwellian surveillance technology and now we see that this new policy specifically allows innocent people to be put on facial recognition watchlists.
"This includes victims, potential witnesses, people with mental health problems, or possible friends of any of those people. It is an atrocious policy and a hammer blow to privacy and liberty in our country."
The group said parliament has never debated it and it should be banned because of the "extraordinary risks" it poses to freedoms.
Campaigns manager of human rights group Liberty Emmanuelle Andrews said: "Introducing new guidance does not solve the underlying problem that facial recognition technology does not make people safer, as it still collects sensitive biometric data from everyone that passes through the camera, fundamentally changing the way we move through public spaces."
The College of Policing said guidance was "clear" and it should be used in a "responsible, transparent, fair and ethical way" when other "less intrusive methods" would not achieve the same results.
"The technology will help police catch some of the most dangerous offenders including stalkers, terrorists and others that the public want off our streets," said head of crime Dave Tucker.
"It will be used overtly and unless a critical threat is declared, the public should be notified in advance on force websites or social media about its use."