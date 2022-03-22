Morlais tidal project on Anglesey gets £31m EU funding
- Published
A major tidal project off Anglesey will benefit from £31m of funding in what is likely to be the last large grant from the EU's regional funding programme.
Wales' Climate Change Minister Julie James confirmed the funding would be given to Menter Môn for the Morlais infrastructure project.
The project aims to develop tidal power generation technologies by providing grid connectivity.
It is also expected to create jobs and boost skills in the area.
The Morlais project would see a development on 35 sq km (13 sq miles) of seabed, generating up to 240MW of electricity from the power of the tides in the Irish Sea.
It would make it one of the largest tidal stream energy sites in the world.
But environmentalists have warned the plans could have a devastating impact on seabird populations.
The Crown Estate will invest a further £1.2m in the Morlais project, to support the delivery of its environmental monitoring and mitigation package.
Ms James said the project is an opportunity for the industry to establish "clean, resilient and ethical power as a significant part of the global energy system".
North Wales minister Lesley Griffiths added: "Anglesey and north Wales as a whole are very well placed to play a key role in innovative low carbon energy generation which benefits local communities.
"Not only will the project be a boost to future low carbon energy production but will also generate jobs and skills in the area."
'Unlocking the tidal stream sector'
Wales' economy minister Vaughan Gething said there have been considerable opportunities for the marine energy sector through European structural fund programmes.
"There is no doubt EU funds have been essential in supporting businesses to exploit the great potential of Wales' wave and tidal resources, with a significant investment of £105m in marine energy projects in Wales," he said.
"The Morlais infrastructure project is key to unlocking the development of the tidal stream sector in north Wales, bringing a number of economic benefits to the region.
"With the construction and testing of devices and preparation of infrastructure, the project will attract further sector investment enabling the supply chain to grow and with it create higher-skilled jobs."