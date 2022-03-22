EuroMillions: Gwent's winning ticket remains unclaimed
Wales has a mystery millionaire, after a winning EuroMillions ticket was unclaimed.
The National Lottery has been trying to find the winner of the Millionaire Maker draw on 8 March.
It said the unclaimed ticket - code HJXG 53256 - was bought in the Gwent area.
The lucky ticket-holder has until 4 September to claim their life-changing prize - could it be you?
Players are being urged to check and double-check their unique code.
Anyone who has lost their ticket can make a claim in writing to Camelot within 30 days of the draw.