Wales' fire services inundated with calls to grass blazes
- Published
Fire services in Wales have said they have been "inundated" with calls after a large number of grass and mountain fires across the country.
Fires have been reported in Swansea county, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Powys, Neath Port Talbot and Gwynedd on Tuesday.
A blaze at Kilvey Hill in Swansea has prompted 160 emergency calls, with one crew at the scene.
North Wales Fire service said it had been taking calls from the south of the country due to demand.
Wildfires have been reported in Wattstown in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Crickhowell in Powys, Croeserw in Neath Port Talbot and Cwm Dulyn near Llanllyfni in Gwynedd.
The fires follow recent warm and dry weather across Wales.