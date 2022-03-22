Airbus Broughton workers plan 'escalating' industrial action on pay
More than 3,000 workers at Airbus Broughton plan to take "escalating" industrial action after rejecting the company's latest pay offer.
Workers at the Flintshire factory, which make commercial aircraft wings, voted for action in February after pay was frozen in 2020.
The Unite union said the action will begin on 7 April unless the firm improves the pay deal.
Airbus said it was "extremely disappointed" its offer was rejected.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Airbus workers have delivered healthy profits for the company and this should be rewarded with a substantial pay increase.
"Unite will support our members with all its resources during this industrial action."
Regional co-ordinating officer Tony Brady said: "Our members at Airbus have spoken and it is now time for Airbus to listen."
He said "escalating industrial action" would start from 7 April unless the company "think again and improve on their previous offer".
An Airbus spokesman said: "We are extremely disappointed that our latest improved pay offer has been rejected.
"The company is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and we are yet to understand in detail the impact of EU sanctions against Russia as a result of the ongoing situation in Ukraine."
Airbus considered its offer "highly competitive".
"Airbus has always wished to avoid damaging industrial action and we will discuss next steps with the trade union," the spokesman said.