Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, 'wanted to kill all the kids'

Logan's body had 56 external injuries and severe internal damage to his abdominal area, the court heard

A teenager accused of murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi was heard saying "Where are the kids? I want to kill all the kids", a court has been told.

Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 external injuries.

His mother Angharad Williamson, her partner, John Cole and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named, deny murder.

A support worker told Cardiff Crown Court the boy's comments came after Logan's death.

Another senior support worker said she heard the defendant singing: "I love to punch kids in the head, it's orgasmic."

She added the 14-year-old also said he "might just plead guilty next week", but jurors also heard he told his social worker he did not hurt Logan.

The court was also read a transcript of a phone call between Ms Williamson, 31, and her mother, in which she discussed John Cole pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice, a charge which she and the 14-year-old deny.

She said: "How is it that he can plead guilty to perverting the course of justice? How can he plead not guilty to murder?"

"What has he done to my son? I need to know," she added.

A letter from Ms Williamson to her family was also read to the court, in which she denied any involvement in Logan's death.

It read: "I've lost my son and my ex-partner admitted to hurting child L and moving his body.

"As my parents I hope you know I have nothing to do with child L's death.

"I'm not the monster they are saying I am in the media."

She added she felt "alone and scared" and told them the "truth" about Logan would come out.

Angharad Williamson and John Cole are both charged with Logan Mwangi's murder

The court also heard from Sarah Jones, a prison officer who escorted Mr Cole to a hearing while he was on remand.

She said Mr Cole said to her "I don't know why they think I could have murdered Logan" after her colleague left the room.

All three defendants deny Logan's murder.

The two adults are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.

The trial continues.

