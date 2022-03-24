Mynydd Mawr fire: Helicopter brought in to help tackle large blaze
- Published
Fire crews hope a helicopter will help put out a blaze that covered an area of 100,000 sq m at one stage.
It is the second fire of its size to have broken out in Gwynedd over the past few days.
The fire service said Mynydd Mawr had been "quite devastated" by the fire.
Geoff Hall, of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said the cause was unclear, but warned people against carrying out controlled burns on land because of the risks of them spreading.
"You need a burn plan in place. Unless you can actually tackle this fire yourself, with your burn plan that you have created, we shouldn't be doing any burns that we can't deal with," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"It places a tremendous strain on the resources."
We have been assisting @swpolice by proactively patrolling the valleys searching for suspect youths involved in setting fires. We encountered 2 incidents on this single patrol of youths setting fires. Be aware that Police Helicopters are now tasked to find you 🚁🔥🚒🚔 ^GMO pic.twitter.com/BMN2HuCvn2— NPAS South West Region (@NPASSouthWest) March 23, 2022
The current blaze near Y Fron village, near Caernarfon, covered an area of 100,000 sq m on Wednesday, but four appliances and a specialist wildfire unit have been tackling it.
A helicopter from south Wales has also travelled up to help by dropping water on the fire, with crews then ready to follow up on foot.
It is hoped it will be out later today.
"The season we're in, we do have people trying to do controlled burns, which all too often result in uncontrolled burns, which cost us and the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds, as well as the health and safety of the crews who are at stake whilst we're dealing with these," Mr Hall added.
Crews from Mid and West and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also tackling a number of fires in areas including Upper Brynamman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and near Crickhowell, Powys.
These are the latest in a series of blazes since a spell of warm, dry weather begun last weekend.
Youths on motorbikes were blamed for starting some and driving off, with fire bosses saying most blazes are started deliberately.