Oscars 2022: Covid stops Affairs of the Art producer attending
By Miriam Barker
BBC News
- Published
The producer of a short film nominated for an Oscar has spoken of his disappointment at not being able to attend the ceremony.
Les Mills wrote and produced Affairs of the Art, which is nominated, and was hoping to attend with his wife, Joanna Quinn, who animated the film.
But a positive Covid test has stopped him from attending the Beverley Hills event.
He said he was "deflated" but is "pleased one of us is going".
Joanna and Les established Beryl Productions in the 1980s and specialise in hand-drawn character animation.
The couple said they were "shocked" at being nominated for an Oscar.
'Absolutely fantastic'
Affairs of the Art took them six years to develop, a story about a Welsh factory worker Beryl, who loves art.
"It's a dream you have, we have been nominated twice before, so have experience of going to the Oscars.
"But when you make a film, the ultimate one is the Oscars and to be recognised by your peers, it's just absolutely fantastic - everybody in the world knows about the Oscars," he said.
Les said they were "ecstatic" and "over the moon when we found out, but unfortunately Covid has stopped me from going out there".
The couple, from Cardiff, had been out in Beverly Hills a couple of weeks ago, for the Oscars luncheon.
"It's this big do in Beverly Hills, and it is very relaxed," he said.
"You are there with all the other nominations from the different categories and you are seated with stars from films - we met a lot of names.
"And then you get up when your name is called out - and you have Spielberg in front of you - it was amazing."
He said they were planning on staying out there, but came back for the Baftas where they had been nominated in the British Short Animation category and had three nominations at the British Animation Awards.
But a few days later, Joanna tested started feeling ill and tested positive for Covid.
'Anti-climax'
Les then contracted Covid, and the couple have been in isolation and have been keeping away from each other in the house.
"It's just a massive stroke of bad luck really, but then we were thinking how many days have we got until the actual Oscars, because that could stop us going?"
But as Joanna had it a couple of days before, she was able to test negative and get clearance to fly out to LA.
"It's been stressful to say the least and the last couple of days have had us on edge.
"I'm gutted I haven't been able to go, it's a bit of an anti climax but I am so glad Joanna has been able to go - I am just happy one of us is out there.
"I don't know if it is going to be broadcast live, and if so I will be watching it from home, but my daughter is going to be there, and will be shooting stuff and phoning me, so I will be there in spirit."
Les has said he is "chuffed" with what the film has achieved.
But he added: "I am deflated, but I have bit my lip and said never mind - I guess we will have to make another film so I can get out there."