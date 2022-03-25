Tylorstown: Fire out as inspection due at workingmen's club
- Published
A blaze that raged at a former workingmen's club is now out, with an inspection of the damage due later on Friday.
About 40 firefighters were at the derelict club in East Road, Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Thursday evening.
The first and second floors of the four-storey building, which dates back to 1882, were said to be well alight.
Firefighters are currently damping down, with local authority officials due to inspect the damage later.
The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historic Monuments of Wales called the 19th Century building "a particularly important building type in the south Wales coalfield, the Institutes were a focus for enlightenment in new mining communities".