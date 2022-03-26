Grass fires: Wales' resources stretched by 'burn season'
By Mared Ifan
Newyddion S4C
- Published
More than 200 grass fires in recent weeks have left resources "very stretched," one Welsh fire service has said.
Many have been deliberate but legal, because during "burn season" controlled fire is used for land management.
However, if firefighters do not know they are due to take place, they can waste their time by attending.
Neil Evans, of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said this was "a significant problem".
Burn season continues until the end of March.
"All this lovely dry weather we're all enjoying has meant we've got landowners and farmers who need to use fire as part of their land management," Mr Evans said.
"We're within the burn season which finishes at the end of this month. But if we're not informed of these controlled burns, then people dial 999, call the fire service and we have significant resources allocated to these fires.
"We wouldn't have to be there if we were informed of a controlled burn."
Mr Evans spoke to BBC Wales from the foot of the Black Mountain, in the Amman Valley, Carmarthenshire, where fire damaged common land after wind helped it spread and crews spent six hours extinguishing the blaze.
"People are being irresponsible in lighting the fires and not doing it in a controlled manner," he said.
Being called out to a deliberate grass fire means pulling in engines which may be needed elsewhere.
Mr Evans said: "If there was a road traffic collision or a property fire, then the resource attending that would take longer than what would be locally available."
"[Resources] are very stretched at this point in time.
"We understand why it's happening, it is in the burn season, the weather is absolutely spot on for doing the activities that people want to do on their land.
"Yes it's legal, but they need to ensure that they inform us."
The picture across Wales
A helicopter scooped water from a lake on Thursday to help put out a blaze that stretched across 25 acres (10 hectares) at one stage.
It was the second fire of its size to have broken out in Gwynedd in the last few days.
The fire service said Mynydd Mawr was "quite devastated" by the fire.
Mid and West Wales and South Wales fire services also tackled fires in areas including Upper Brynamman, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and near Crickhowell, Powys.
The service in north Wales said crews tackled fires at Rhiw, near Llanbedr in Gwynedd, and in Wrexham.
Incidents in Clynnog Fawr and Penygroes were also dealt with in Gwynedd, while and there was a fire at Pant Glas.
In Pembrokeshire firefighters tackled flames in the Preseli hills.