Covid: Schools in Wales still face chaos, teachers warn
By Cemlyn Davies
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
The disruption caused by Covid in Welsh schools is as bad now as it has been at any point during the pandemic, teachers have warned.
One union described the situation as "chaotic" and "stressful" as schools struggle to plug staffing gaps.
It has led to calls on the Welsh government to extend asymptomatic testing of staff and provide extra funding for supply teachers.
The Welsh government said it was trying to help alleviate staffing pressures.
On Friday the government confirmed most of the remaining legal Covid restrictions in Wales are being lifted as society takes another step towards normality.
However the UCAC union said schools "certainly aren't in any form of normality and there are still huge challenges ahead".
The union's deputy general secretary Rebecca Williams told the BBC's Politics Wales programme: "It's still very chaotic and stressful despite everybody's best attempts and all the precautions that are being taken.
"I think it would be very misleading if anyone were to get the impression that things are normal in schools."
Neil Butler of the NASUWT union told the programme that mitigations including testing and the requirement to wear face coverings should continue in schools.
The routine asymptomatic testing of school staff and secondary school pupils is due to end at the start of the Easter holidays.
"We're certainly not out of the woods yet," Mr Butler said.
"We've got a widespread problem with Covid in schools because of this absenteeism so now is not the time to ease off on the main mitigations that we need to maintain in schools such as testing and face coverings."
With exams around the corner, Mr Butler also called for "an injection of funding" so schools can bring in supply staff to release some teachers to concentrate on older pupils.
Unions are warning however that there is also lack of supply cover to be bring in.
Meanwhile the NAHT union has called for other potential reforms to be put on hold, including changes to the school day.
"It adds additional stress and we don't need that at the moment," NAHT Cymru president Kerina Hanson said.
"It just feels like a bit of a juggernaut that isn't stopping."
Meilir Tomos, headteacher of Ysgol Glan Morfa in Splott, Cardiff, said: "The last two years have been difficult but I feel that the last couple of weeks have been even more challenging.
"When we come in in the morning and staff have to isolate it's really difficult because we then have to move staff around which means some pupils might have to lose that support for the morning which does have a real impact then on standards as well."
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Although the legal requirement to self-isolate is changing to guidance from 28 March, it remains important that national guidance is followed.
"If you are a teacher or otherwise, and have symptoms, isolating is one of the most effective ways we can prevent the onward spread of infection and break the chain of transmission.
"We know that some schools have been operating under staffing pressures, and we continue to work closely with local authorities and supply agencies to help alleviate some of these staffing pressures.
"We have also extended our scheme to place newly-qualified teachers into paid posts in schools for another term. This scheme was introduced in the autumn and has not only helped to create extra capacity in schools but also enabled those at the very start of their teaching careers to gain valuable experience."
- Politics Wales is available on BBC One Wales, 10:00 BST on 27 March and on BBC iPlayer.