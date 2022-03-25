Cardiff: Fire breaks out in city centre building

The public have been advised to avoid the area around Caroline Street and lower St Mary Street in Cardiff

A man who became trapped in a fire in Cardiff city centre says he was "very scared".

Ahmed lives with his wife and three-year-old daughter in Caroline Street, where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon.

He said the smoke was so thick he could not find the fire exit.

"There was no signs and I ran and saw a neighbour who was also looking for the exit," he said.

"I opened the window, I think I might have broken it. We were very scared, we don't know what to do," added Ahmed.

He said his wife was looking for his daughter's medicine, as she has a medical condition, while he searched for the exit.

"The smoke was very thick and I couldn't get through. It smells strong the smoke and it was a it of a panic."

Another resident added when she evacuated the building the stairwell was "filled with smoke".

Fire crews and the police have attended the fire at Cardiff city centre

South Wales Fire and Rescue have advised the public to avoid the area around Caroline Street and St Mary Street while multiple crews battle the blaze.

South Wales Police is in attendance and have closed roads near the incident.

