Hendrefoilan House fire: Firefighters tackle Swansea blaze
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a major fire in a Grade II-listed mansion.
The blaze in 10-bedroom Hendrefoilan House, near Sketty, Swansea, started in the roof on Sunday night. The family who live there were uninjured.
Built in 1853, the building was formerly used by Swansea University as a teacher training centre prior to being sold off.
Four fire crews using an aerial ladder platform, two water bowsers and a high volume pump are tackling the fire.
A sales brochure for Hendrefoilan House said it was originally built for Lewis Llewelyn Dillwyn, mayor of Swansea and a Liberal MP, and had been bought by the university in 1964.