Wylfa nuclear station would transform economy - Simon Hart
- Published
A new nuclear power station on Anglesey would be "transformational" for Wales' economy, the Welsh secretary has said.
Simon Hart made the comments following reports the UK government plans to take a 20% stake in a £20bn nuclear plant at Sizewell in Suffolk.
An announcement on Sizewell is anticipated this week but no decision is expected yet on Anglesey.
But Mr Hart said the UK government had "not lost sight" of Wylfa, which was "one of the best sites in the world".
Japanese company Hitachi pulled out of plans to build a nuclear power station there two years ago because of costs.
But earlier this month, Mr Hart said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new station at Wylfa "firmly back on the agenda".
The BBC has learned that the UK government and the French developer EDF will each take a 20% stake in Sizewell.
UK ministers hope the confirmation of two cornerstone investors will encourage infrastructure investors and pension funds to take up the remaining 60%.
Sizewell C is a key part of the new UK energy strategy, which is anticipated to be unveiled this week.
'Big bets'
UK government officials said new nuclear facilities at Wylfa could - like Sizewell - be one of the "big bets on nuclear".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said such plants can be integral to plans to reduce UK reliance on fossil fuels over time.
It is not yet clear whether these additional ambitions will include large-scale plants, smaller reactors based on nuclear submarine technology, or both.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart told the Politics Wales programme: "I think we've moved along a lot further than we have ever been, as far as I can remember anyway, in recognising the need for large and smaller scale nuclear."
He said a new development at Wylfa could help towards "fulfilling our net zero ambitions and having well-paid jobs in Wales".
The MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said: "This would be one of the most transformational things on the north Wales economy than any of us will have ever experienced.
'One of best sites in world'
"And actually what this has indicated is the government has not lost sight, we've not lost sight of that.
"Those kinds of initiatives remain absolutely fundamental to the economic fortunes of people across the whole of Wales let alone Wylfa."
He said the government is committed to nuclear energy, adding: "Whichever company or individual you talk to, Wylfa it is still one of the best sites in the world."
Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement that his party was still against new nuclear power sites in Wales but would not oppose development on existing locations.
He said: "The party has an interesting past with nuclear. The policy is still the same, no new nuclear sites.
"But that of course means that in Wylfa and Trawsfynydd there are opportunities to develop nuclear there."
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.