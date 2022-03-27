Snowdonia: Walker critically ill after cliff fall
A walker is in a critical condition after falling unconscious into water at a Snowdonia beauty spot.
The man fell 15 metres from a cliff above Swallow Falls near Betws-y-Coed, Conwy, at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
He remained in the water unconscious for 10 minutes until he was reached by an off-duty paramedic who performed CPR at the scene, rescuers said.
The A5 was closed for a helicopter to land and take the man to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
"A young man had fallen approximately 10-15 metres from the cliff above the river opposite to the visitor site," Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue said.
"He landed unconscious in the water and remained there for ten minutes until his friend, a bystander and an off-duty paramedic were able to reach him.
"Working with the Wales Air Ambulance crew and two paramedics, the critically-ill young man was treated and placed in a vacuum mattress and stretcher before being raised to the path.
"From there, he was carried to the now closed A5 where further critical care was given before he was flown to Stoke trauma centre."